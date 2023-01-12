James Investment Research Inc. Invests $76,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
