James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Cameco by 168.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.