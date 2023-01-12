James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

