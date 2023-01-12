James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.59.

APA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

