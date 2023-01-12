James Investment Research Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RYH stock opened at $294.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.19 and its 200 day moving average is $276.99.

