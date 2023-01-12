James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

