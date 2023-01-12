James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,849,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RGI opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $198.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

