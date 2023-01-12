James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

