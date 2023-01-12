Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

