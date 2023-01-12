JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Raised to GBX 200

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JDSPY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

