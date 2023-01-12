Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Express’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

