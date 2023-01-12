Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

ARES opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389 over the last ninety days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

