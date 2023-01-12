Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0080 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $59,856.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00042770 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00240953 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00748429 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,337.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

