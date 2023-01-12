JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.87 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

