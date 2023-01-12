Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 457,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 855,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

Recommended Stories

