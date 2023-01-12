KeyCorp Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $7.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,456. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $522.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.