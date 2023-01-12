Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.75. 13,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.30 and its 200-day moving average is $501.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

