Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00244779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00080076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,652,442 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.