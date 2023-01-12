L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lessened by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $226.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.17 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.