Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,426,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

