Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

