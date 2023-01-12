Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 27,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

