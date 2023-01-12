Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,429. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

