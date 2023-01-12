Lisk (LSK) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $111.14 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008648 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00026043 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005362 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000941 BTC.
About Lisk
LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,288,198 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.