Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $467.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,354,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,323,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328371 USD and is down -10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $650.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.