LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading 41.6% Higher

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) rose 41.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 39,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 983% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

