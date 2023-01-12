LUKSO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.73 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $9.08 or 0.00048244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $135.73 million and $1.63 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
