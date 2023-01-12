LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading 2.1% Higher

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.43). 3,786,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,022,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.20 ($1.40).

LXI REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.64.

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

