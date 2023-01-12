Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $56.04 million and approximately $63,614.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000189 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,202.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

