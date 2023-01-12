Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.81 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $14,143.54 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00042374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00241075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Mammoth

MMT is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00273933 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,646.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

