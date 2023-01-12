Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 1.9%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.29). 20,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.23).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The company has a market capitalization of £118.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3,375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley bought 38,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($116,203.70).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

