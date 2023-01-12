Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.72. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 259,610 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

