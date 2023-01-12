Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 495 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $21,958.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $16,462.94.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 908,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,591. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

