MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.03

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $96.56, with a volume of 480441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

MasTec Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

