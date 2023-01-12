MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,006. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

