MBA Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $532,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,034. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

