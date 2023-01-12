MBA Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 65,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

