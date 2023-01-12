MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. 111,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

