McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

