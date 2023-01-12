McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,959,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.