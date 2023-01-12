McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $94,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 31.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

