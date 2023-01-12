McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

MDT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

