McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

