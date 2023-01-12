Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $33.29. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

