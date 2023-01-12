Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

