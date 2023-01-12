Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $359.45 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

