Metis Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $186,242.50 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00436604 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.30838227 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00978977 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
