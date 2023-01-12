M&G (LON:MNG) Shares Up 1.2%

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 196.55 ($2.39). 10,455,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 5,534,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.25 ($2.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.33 ($2.73).

M&G Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,718.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.90.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

