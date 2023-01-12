Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

