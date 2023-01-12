Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $250.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.44. 260,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,656,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

